Mayor of Moss Point announces city curfew will go into effect

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Mayor Mario King went live on Facebook to announce that a city curfew from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be implemented starting Sunday.
According to King, if residents are caught out during the hours of the curfew without a legitimate reason, they could be penalized in the form of jail time— lasting up to six months— or receive a fine of $500. Those who have to work during the set curfew hours will not be punished; rather, residents who are traveling in city limits for recreation are those who could face a penalty.
He also addressed topics of question: daycares and salons. Daycares are forced to close as well as any type of salon. He said all types of pampering activities will close, thus shutting down hair and nail salons. Daycares, on the other hand, are a need, but children could spread the virus without even knowing it.
“Our children are still a very vulnerable population to this, and that means that they will have to be cared for by adults," King said. "They have to go back home to adults, grandparents. And the way that this disease was initially spreaded was through droplets, which is spit, cough, sneeze, and our newborns and babies do not know to cover their mouths sometimes.”
