Mallgoers visit Edgewater Mall amid coronavirus fears

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite bars and restaurants closing their doors, the Edgewater Mall is still open at a limited capacity.
While some stores and food options are currently closed, that didn’t stop some shoppers from going in and out of shops, grabbing a bite to eat, or simply enjoying a nice social outing where they still can - something that some of the mallgoers said is necessary in a time like this.
“It’s great. I drove up and down the beach and I couldn’t find anything," one shopper said. "Then I snuck in here and said look, looks like the mall is open, so we came on in. It’s good, you need to get out and you need to get around.”
“I came here a few days ago. This is the only place that I really do go to get off the ship," said another shopper, who works on a ship as a member of the military. "On the ship, you’re constantly surrounded by work every day. This is my free time, this is my way to get out of that. It’s the go-to spot.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.