Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The reward for information leading to the person or people responsible for killing an endangered whooping crane has increased to $10,000. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says donations from various groups doubled an earlier reward. The crane's body was found in Jefferson Davis Parish in November. A necropsy determined the crane had been shot that day or the previous day. The department says $6,000 is also still being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whoever killed a whooping crane in November 2018. Nearly 160 birds have been released in Louisiana, where the flock now numbers about 75.