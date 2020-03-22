Isolated showers possible. Warm and humid this week.

We’ve had a few showers around this morning, but rain chances will be lower this afternoon. We’ll warm up into the mid 70s today. We’ll notice the humidity increase later today thanks to a warm front.
Patchy fog is possible by Monday morning with lows in the upper 60s. Isolated showers are possible on Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Rain chances will be slim to none on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. A weak front may bring a few showers on Wednesday, but rain chances remain slim. Highs will be near 80. We’re going to be very warm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
