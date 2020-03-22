Inmate dies at South Mississippi Correctional Institution; no foul play suspected

LEAKSVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - An inmate serving a life sentence in the South Mississippi Correctional Institution passed away on Saturday evening.
Troy Michael Daughtery, 48, did not respond to CPR after being found in his bed unconscious on Saturday night.
The coroner will conduct an autopsy determining the cause and manner of death. However, at this time, the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) is reporting that no foul play is suspected.
He was serving time for capital murder and had been in prison for nearly 21 years. He was sentenced on June 1, 1999, in Harrison County.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.