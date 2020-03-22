Ingalls CEO addresses employees in video statement, calls for questions and comments

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The president and CEO of Huntington Ingalls Industries released a video on Facebook Sunday to speak to all Ingalls employees in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mike Petters began the video stressing that this is a unique situation requiring a long sustained effort from everyone to mitigate the impact of this crisis.
Petters went on to highlight some of the ways HII has responded to the challenges the pandemic has presented the company, such as giving employees more flexibility and changing policies surrounding short-term disability and probationary periods, and hyper-communicating with all HII employees.
Petters also highlighted the recognition of the work being done at Ingalls as a national asset that is critical and mission essential to the current administration.
Petters finished the video statement encouraging all employees to come forward with any concerns they have so he can take the opportunity to answer those questions.
You can watch the full video on the Huntington Ingalls Facebook page.
