Hancock County declares all dining areas and public entrances must close

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County and its cities Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland joined together to declare that all restaurants must close their dining areas. Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Farve explained the joint decision as showing the community that they’re all in this together.
Some restaurants in Bay St. Louis already took precautions prior to the proclamations made.
“We originally went to outside dining only to keep the virus from spreading inside. Then we learned that it could’ve been airborne, so we went to strictly curbside and continued to take precautions,” said Jordan, a manager at Cuz’s Old Town Oyster Bar and Grill.
Dan B’s is a bar and restaurant that is known for its entertainment, and one of the owners said curbside pick up just will not work.
"We can’t just shut down and say we can do pick up only; that’s not the kind of place we are. We’re not like Domino’s or McDonald’s or some of that kind of stuff. It’s a social thing here. People come to eat and they hang out and listen to the music, ” said Ray Murphy.
Many business owners and some employees see the light in this situation and believe they will recover soon.
“It’ll come back. This place is resilient. I mean America is resilient. We’ve been wiped out from Besty, all the way through Katrina, and we just bounce right back. So we don’t expect to be down to long.”
Restaurants in Bay St. Louis had until 8 p.m. Saturday to shut down their dining areas, and Waveland had until 11:59 p.m.
Proclamations made also stated that gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, including churches, bars, night clubs, taverns and private clubs.
