Gulfport restaurants adjusting to new regulations

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was business as unusual in Gulfport Saturday.
At 11:59 Friday night, new regulations, which included closing bars, lounges and dining areas for restaurants, took effect to help control the spread of COVID-19.
The new rules were just fine for New Orleans residents Joseph Ard and Croynique Owens during their stay.
They took advantage of outdoor seating at Salute, something they prefer.
“Come outside, eat sometimes,” Ard said. “Food tastes different. So different. You got natural oxygen, so, your taste buds open a little more.”
They weren’t too worried about the virus either.
“No. We survived Ebola. Survived all that. We’re good. We’re good, man,” Ard added. “It’s going to go over everybody’s head, man.”
Salute also opened up its take-out service.
“I was actually encouraged by the grab and go that was available through Facebook,” said customer Don Brenning. “And it’s great that this business is actually offering that to people, so our people can come out and eat and do what they need to do.”
Curbside pickup began early, and it passed the test.
“It was unbelievable the response yesterday, Friday, the first day we put it in place,” said Salute owner Rob Stinson. “We had over 500 meals we did for curbside pickup, so we’re definitely good to go here in Gulfport. I think it was wonderful and really helpful that the mayor had a meeting with the business owners and let them know that this was going to be coming. So, we had a plan, and it’s working.”
Tony’s Brick Oven Pizzeria was also good to go with curbside pickup.
General manager Justin Cuevas was likewise appreciative of the early warning by city leaders, but he said the restaurant has had to reinvent itself.
“We did. We were never built to be a take-out only place along with the majority of the other restaurants on the Coast,” Cuevas said. “So, we’re rolling with the punches and going day-by-day, making it up as we go, but we seem to be doing a good job so far.”
