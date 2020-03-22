Gulfport church holds drive-in service during coronavirus outbreak

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Churches were ordered to close because it’s considered gatherings of more than 10 people. However, Fresh Oil Ministries in Gulfport carried on with church service just as any other Sunday, but outside in the parking lot.
Members backed in their vehicles and even had their own folding chairs ready to set up for service. Social distancing was practiced throughout the outside service.
Apostle Tabatha Ware said she respects the virus but refuses to live in fear.
“I am in no fear. When you have a relationship with God and you’re hearing the voice of the Lord, that’s our issue; we need to hear what God is saying in this hour,” Apostle said.
She also mentioned that people are suggested to only go out for necessities, and she believes church and prayer is a necessity.
“They say the necessities. The necessities is what needs to be open. The necessity is that people need a word from the Lord. They need prayer because they don’t know their next move," she said.
Fresh Oil Ministries will have a live stream on their Facebook page on Tuesdays and will continue to have 5 a.m. prayer calls.
