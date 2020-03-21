Three students at Ocean Springs School District exposed to COVID-19

By WLOX Staff | March 20, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 8:29 PM

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs School District has recently become aware that three students in the district have been exposed to, but not diagnosed with, COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution and with the advice of legal counsel, the district has decided to share this information.

All students involved are afforded privacy through various laws and will not be identified by OSSD.

The district is encouraging all families to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and take all necessary precautions to remain safe.

