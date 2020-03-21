Other Coast cities set to shut down bars and restrict restaurants to offer only dine-out options

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Long Beach, Pass Christian, Bay Saint Louis, Gautier, and Diamondhead all passed resolutions to follow CDC guidelines as well as the State Department of Health, outlining their intent to ensure the public’s overall safety.
The resolutions include shutting down bars and dine-in restaurant services. Food establishments are allowed to provide their customers with carry-out and delivery options.
Public entrances to all municipal buildings and facilities will be closed to the public until further notice. The new rules regarding these closures are set to go in effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday night.
Pass Christian and Long Beach stated in their press releases that they will prohibit events of more than ten people, at least temporarily. This includes events such as festivals, concerts, parades, conventions, and banquets. They did note that “public locations where people pass through, such as transportation centers, airports, public squares, and shopping areas... are not events.”
Those who do not follow the new rules in the city of Pass Christian and Long Beach may be subject to misdemeanor prosecution pursuant to State Law.
The city of Pascagoula is set to hold its city council meeting later today, where they will also address an almost identical resolution. Pascagoula mayor Dr. Steve Demetropolous is hoping that his city will be able to set similar guidelines for its residents.
