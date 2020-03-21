Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — The coronavirus is idling a potentially powerful force in the Democratic Party. It's those liberal canvassers who go door to door or cruise through public gatherings with clipboard in hand to register new voters. Such efforts have been all but frozen because Americans are being asked to stay inside and keep their distance to prevent the spread of the virus. In Arizona, Latino registrations drives have moved online. In Michigan, community organizers are trying to reach out remotely. It's a quiet change with potentially big consequences for Democrats up and down the ballot in the November general election. Candidates have been forced to cancel rallies and shift to a new world of online campaigning.