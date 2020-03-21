Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport offers school work help

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Coast organization is stepping up to help in any way as parents navigate their way through homeschooling.
The Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport is offering free help with school work. The group made a post on their Facebook page as a space where parents can ask any question that has them stumped. Several teachers have already offered their help in various subjects.
“They can ask for content-specific like, ‘Help I can’t figure out this math problem.’ Or they can ask for Google Classroom help, we have a technology teachers on there that are very familiar with Google Classroom, and I know that’s something that the kids are used to using but the parents are not," said Sara Farragut, president of the Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport.
The group hopes to see more parents commenting on the post in the coming days.
