Harrison Co. law enforcement recommend curfew, not currently in effect

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A letter has surfaced suggesting the potential need for a curfew in Harrison County. It’s signed by Sheriff Troy Peterson and the police chiefs in all five Harrison County cities.
The signed letter mentions the possible closure of all Harrison County businesses and buildings from March 23 until April 6. It says residents would be required to stay at home.
The top law enforcers stress the letter is nothing more than a recommendation right now. It’s not an authorization to instantly mandate a curfew.
The law enforcers would like a curfew in their tool belts in case the COVID-19 pandemic eventually requires them to get people off streets and better protect the community.
They’re expected to present the letter at Monday’s Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting, and to cities after that.
Biloxi Chief John Miller told WLOX News the request doesn’t mean a curfew will be ordered. If it’s adopted, Miller believes it gives law enforcement the power to quickly implement a curfew if the situation warrants people to stay home, but he said implementing a curfew is not the plan right now.
Chief Miller also noted the curfew idea surfaced before the five Harrison County cities adopted proclamations to close bars and limit who’s in restaurants.
Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes told WLOX News it’s not the right time for a curfew. That’s why mayors shot down the idea when they heard about it Friday.
“While the concerns are understood and appreciated,” Hewes told WLOX, “the mayors rejected adopting those recommendations, favoring, instead, a more measured approach, reflected in yesterday’s actions. The document is, however, an indication of where things could go if we don’t contain the virus.”
“This is something that was written for discussion purposes on Friday afternoon, before the executive proclamations closing bars, lounges, public facilities and so forth were issued,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich. “The closures we have ordered are certainly going to have an impact. Right now, we’re asking people to limit travel to what is totally necessary, but there is no total lockdown of this city. If such a decision was made, including time, place and scope, it will be made by the mayor and City Council, with, I hope, all leaders across the Coast working in concert.”
Harrison County supervisors meet Monday morning at 9:30.
