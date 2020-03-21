Gulfport small businesses doing what they can to stay open

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 is hurting the economy, and small businesses are particularly struggling during the crisis.
“This is impacting us in a very negative way,” said Run-N-Tri manager Ed Sylvester.
The store is one of four in a small shopping area on Cowan Road. They have a highly-visible location, but making adjustments to conform to CDC recommendations is taking its toll.
“Well, it really is kind of strange,” said Valerie Pitalo, who owns Health Nuts with her husband, Mike. “We’re told to self-isolate, but if you do that a small business is going to go out of business. We just can’t simply shut down so we said ‘how can we operate a business and still be in isolation?’”
Their answer was to only take orders and payment by phone. When a customer arrives to pick up their order, they place it on a bench outside the door. No contact is made.
“And we’re planning on doing this all the way through,” Pitalo said. “We will keep fully stocked and everybody can get what they need.”
So far it’s working, at least for the one business.
“It’s going great,” Pitalo said. “Sometimes it gets a little hectic because we only have one phone and we have two lines, and we’re trying to take an order and the phone is beeping and then people pull up and they want to call us too. So if they can be patient, we can get to everybody.”
For other businesses, things have been more spotty.
“Some days are good, some days are bad,” said Brynn Knapp, owner of Southern Grounds Coffee House. “Yesterday was really slow. I didn’t know how we were going to stay in business after yesterday. But the day before we had a local church up the road came and donated $500 on a gift card to help all medical personnel in the area come and get coffee and survive. Big gestures like that help out a lot. Both of us, small businesses and the medical personnel.”
Sylvester said this is normally their busiest time of year, but this week hasn’t lived up to those standards.
“At the beginning of the week, it’s been a little bit slower than normal,” he said. “But as the week has been going along, it’s been getting slower and slower.”
Melissa Logos’ business relies entirely on personal contact.
“We’ve canceled all our physical contact appointments,” said the owner of Foundations Professional Bra Fitting. “We’re just hoping that people will like us on Facebook and we’re working on an e-commerce website to see if we can just get online sales to hold us over.”
As the physical restrictions on people go beyond a week, businesses will continue to make adjustments.
“A hundred percent day-to-day at the moment,” Knapp said standing outside where she had posted a “Gulfport Good To Go” signs distributed by the city yesterday. “We had to change hours, we had to change our normal day-to-day operations, you know, curbside pick-up only because we don’t want everybody coming inside, not just for our protection but for their protection too."
So far the businesses are surviving on on their regular customers who have continued to shop with them.
“They have supported us, they have come in, come to the door, called, whatever they have to do to keep us in business, they’ve gone above and beyond for sure.
“We’re all trying to do what we can do," Knapp said. "You know it’s all uncharted territories for everybody. They (other businesses) don’t know what their next day is going to look like either.
"This area is full of doctors and lawyers and dentists, and dentists just got shut down last night, so we’re all just kind of taking it day-by-day. Whatever we can do to keep each other afloat, not just small businesses. We’re trying to figure out what we can do for the community too, to help out.
"We’re all neighbors helping neighbors around here.”
