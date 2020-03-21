Gulfport small businesses doing what they can to stay open

“Some days are good, some days are bad,” said Brynn Knapp, owner of Southern Grounds Coffee House. “Yesterday was really slow. I didn’t know how we were going to stay in business after yesterday. But the day before we had a local church up the road came and donated $500 on a gift card to help all medical personnel in the area come and get coffee and survive. Big gestures like that help out a lot. Both of us, small businesses and the medical personnel.”