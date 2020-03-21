Gulfport closes city buildings, limits gatherings and restaurant operations

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gulfport has an emergency proclamation closing and limiting certain businesses in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 20, public entrances to all municipal buildings and facilities will be closed until further notice. Residents can still contact and perform business with city officials and employees through non-face-to-face contact via telephone, email, drive-thru service where available and written communication.
All events of more than 10 people are temporarily prohibited, including, but not limited to, gatherings for community, business, social, recreational, civic, public, leisure, sporting, parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers, large private parties, celebrations, banquets, artistic performance, and spiritual and faith-based gatherings.
Events, for the purpose of the emergency proclamation, do not include public locations where people pass through such as transportation centers, airports, public squares, shopping areas, grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, banks, medical facilities, factories or office environments.
Organizers of events of 10 people or fewer must ensure that older adults and high-risk individuals are encouraged not to attend, social distancing must be met, proper hygiene and sanitation must be readily available, and CDC cleaning guidelines are followed.
Restaurants in Gulfport may only provide take out, pick up, delivery or drive-thru services as allowed by law. There shall be no in-house dining or available sitting areas for the public. All bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns and private clubs located in the city of Gulfport shall close, except to the extent that such establishments may only provide take out, pick up, delivery or drive-thru services for food.
All municipal parks and recreational facilities shall similarly be closed.
