Few showers possible today. Staying warm this weekend.

A few, light showers are possible this morning and afternoon. We’ll be slightly less humid thanks to a cold front. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by Sunday morning. A few showers and storms may clip inland areas, but it looks like the heaviest rain will stay in the Pine Belt on Sunday morning. We’ll be back in the mid 70s in the afternoon.
Monday may bring a few more showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Rain chances drop slim to none Tuesday through Friday. It’s going to get warmer with highs in the low 80s.
