D’Iberville passes resolution to close certain businesses to stop spread of coronavirus

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The D’Iberville City Council unanimously voted Friday night to close certain businesses within city limits to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The exact wording of the resolution must still be approved by the city manager and city attorney, but businesses discussed during the meeting this would apply to include restaurants, bars and indoor recreational facilities such as bowling alleys and trampoline parks.
Restaurants would still be able to operate through take-out options such as curbside pickup and drive-thru.
Council members noted that the passing of this resolution is in line with the latest recommendations from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Moss Point Mayor Mario King issued a similar order earlier on Friday.
These facilities will close at 11:59 Friday and remain closed until April 6.
