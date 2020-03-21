Biloxi mayor calls for closing of bars, restaurant dining rooms to stop COVID-19 spread

Biloxi mayor calls for closing of bars, restaurant dining rooms to stop COVID-19 spread
Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich and many of those who listened to him deliver his State of the City address Tuesday feel the city is moving in the right direction.
By WLOX Staff | March 20, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 10:04 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Bars, taverns, lounges and dining rooms of restaurants must close by midnight Friday and until further notice in the city of Biloxi.

Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich made the announcement Friday evening after teleconferences with mayors and other leaders. Other nearby cities have also announced similar measures.

Restaurants would be limited to take-out, pickup, delivery, or drive-through food service.

The announcement is in line with the newly released Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines.

Gilich recently announced that non-emergency public buildings in Biloxi would be closed to walk-in traffic, and city business would be conducted via phone or email or through the city’s website. Public meetings, he also announced, would be limited to essential personnel, but meetings would be streamed live.

Here is the complete text of Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich's order that bars, taverns, lounges and dining rooms of restaurants must close tonight by midnight and until further notice.

Posted by City of Biloxi on Friday, March 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.