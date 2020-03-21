Bar Owners stepping up and closing down due to COVID-19 concerns

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the last week, many bars and restaurants in Ocean Springs have considered closing due to COVID-19 concerns. On Friday, many made the decision to close their doors for the safety of their employees and for their patrons.
“Ocean Springs is a community of leaders, so most of us are trying to lead by example and that’s pretty much it. The numbers are there. The facts are there. So, we need to follow them and do our part," said Kris Kwitzky.
Kwitzky owns Kwitzky’s Dugout in Ocean Springs and admits many of his customers are older and considered at risk due to the virus. He also wasn’t the only one who stepped up and made the decision to close on Friday.
“You know we made the hard decision to close down both The Field and Boots and Spurs for the safety of the public. We feel we are a proud member of this community, and this is a serious time right now,” said Boots and Spurs owner Jeff Rollins.
Chris Collier owns and operates The Office at the corner of Washington Avenue and Government Street and he said it was the CDC guidelines that made it an easy decision.
“There was no realistic way for us to operate following those guidelines. That really shaped our decision,” said Collier.
As for the timing of the decision, some stressed the importance of stopping the spread.
“Boot and spurs, we have the capacity of about 300 people. And we’re packed every Friday and Saturday night. We cannot in good conscience stay open with those millennials who come to our bar, who could be a carrier, and take this home to the parents and grandparents,” said Rollins.
While others said it is about being able to look in the mirror after all this over.
“Everybody is going to have their own opinions on everything we do, but you basically have to do the right thing because you’re the one who looks in the mirror every day,” said Kwitzky.
While several other bars and restaurants closed on Friday as well, city leaders soon took steps of their own shortly after. Mayor Shea Dobson issued a mayoral proclamation announcing the suspension of dining in at restaurants and bars.
