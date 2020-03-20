Zurik: New Orleans area has 33% of hospital beds available as cases continue to soar

Numbers provided by the Louisiana Department of Health show why the concern is so great in the New Orleans area. Region 1 of the state health department which is comprised of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parishes has 4,308 beds. The state says just 33 percent of those are available as of March 19. Also as of that date, the four parishes reported nearly 300 positive cases of Coronavirus. The state also reports this region has 407 ventilators.