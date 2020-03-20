Waveland man identified as first Mississippian to die of COVID-19 complications

Waveland man identified as first Mississippian to die of COVID-19 complications
63-year-old Howard Pickens of Waveland is the first Mississippian to die from COVID-19. He had been receiving treatment since March 13 and had underlying medical conditions that made him more susceptible to the virus. (Source: Facebook)
By WLOX Staff | March 20, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 3:46 PM

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A Waveland man has been identified as the first Mississippian to die from complications due to COVID-19.

Howard Pickens, 63, died at Ochsner Northshore Hospital in Slidell from complications from the virus, according to St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston. Preston said Pickens had been receiving treatment since March 13 and had underlying medical conditions that made him more susceptible to the virus.

Pickens, known as Mr. Fade to the Hancock County community, worked as a barber in Bay St. Louis.

Rip Mr. Howard a true barber brother and friend gonna miss seein that smile, he’s always given me great knowledge and has always pushed me to be better. Love ya man.

Posted by Deron Henry on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.