Waveland man identified as first Mississippian to die of COVID-19 complications

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A Waveland man has been identified as the first Mississippian to die from complications due to COVID-19.
Howard Pickens, 63, died at Ochsner Northshore Hospital in Slidell from complications from the virus, according to St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston. Preston said Pickens had been receiving treatment since March 13 and had underlying medical conditions that made him more susceptible to the virus.
Pickens, known as Mr. Fade to the Hancock County community, worked as a barber in Bay St. Louis.
