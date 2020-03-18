Warm and muggy today. Perhaps wetter tonight.

A warm and muggy day ahead, possibly turning wetter tonight. Expect mostly cloudy skies for Friday with perhaps a few hit-or-miss showers at any given hour in random locations across the WLOX area. Afternoon highs will again reach the upper 70s, with some 80s inland. A cool front will arrive by Saturday. This will bring better rain chances starting especially tonight and possibly continuing into parts of the weekend as the front stalls near the coast with perhaps a disturbance developing along it. Despite better rain chances this weekend, there will still be many rain-free hours today, tomorrow, and Sunday. Behind this front, we could also feel slightly cooler and less humid air this weekend. A less rainy pattern is expected to begin next Tuesday. But, it will be warmer and more humid again.