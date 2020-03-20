‘There is no food shortage,’ Coast grocery stores see increased traffic amid virus outbreak

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Grocery stores in South Mississippi are seeing an increase in foot traffic as people worry about the coronavirus outbreak.
Grocery stores have seen a spike in customer visits as news of coronavirus hits closer to home. As cases rise in Mississippi, more restaurants and businesses close and people prepare for at least two weeks out of the office.
“It’s been very hectic for our workers and our employees. We’ve pulled together as a team and we have deliveries coming in at night time, filling the shelves," said store director Robert Strahan.
Rouses Market has shaved down its services for customer safety. This includes a change in hours and temporary closures of its self-serve stations and dining area. Palettes of boxes could be seen around the store as employees replace inventory around the clock.
“There’s no food shortage. We’ve got supplies coming, trucks coming daily, and we’ve got plenty of product coming so we’re going to be fine. We’ve got plenty of product for the community," Strahan said.
Strahan noted that the best thing for customers to do is to not panic. If you do see a shelf that is empty, he said chances are a new shipment is ordered and is coming soon.
