Red Cross to hold blood drives to combat shortage due to COVID-19

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With hundreds of large blood drives canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s blood supply is at a critically low level.
Below is a list of the latest confirmed Red Cross blood drives over the next two weeks.
HANCOCK COUNTY
March 22: Saint Clare Parish in Waveland from 8 a.m. -1 p.m.
March 25: Walmart Supercenter in Waveland from 12:30 - 5:30 p.m.
April 2: Walmart Supercenter in Waveland from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
HARRISON COUNTY
March 22: Bloodmobile outside Edgewater Mall in Biloxi from 1-6 p.m.
March 24: Bloodmobile outside Edgewater Mall in Biloxi from noon- - 5 p.m.
March 26: Walmart Supercenter in D’Iberville from 1 - 5 p.m.
March 26: American Red Cross on Pass Road in Gulfport from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
March 31: American Red Cross on Pass Road in Gulfport from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
April 1: St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gulfport from noon - 5 p.m.
April 6: American Red Cross on Pass Road in Gulfport from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
April 7: American Red Cross on Pass Road in Gulfport from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
April 9: American Red Cross on Pass Road in Gulfport from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
April 10: Sparklight office in Biloxi from noon - 5 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY
April 2: United Way for Jackson and George counties office in Pascagoula from noon - 3 p.m.
April 6: St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ocean Springs from 1-6 p.m.
April 8: Latimer Community Center in Ocean Springs from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
April 10: Walmart Supercenter in Pascagoula from 1 - 6 p.m.
Also, people can go to www.RedCrossBlood.org to get the latest list (by inserting their ZIP code) of drives near them and they can make an appointment online.
To prevent spreading the virus by person-to-person contact, additional steps have been taken, including
- The drives are smaller, meaning fewer people will be present.
- Everyone will have their temperature checked before they enter the Bloodmobile or facility hosting the drive.
- Donors will always be at least 6 feet apart.
- Every service will be sanitized before and after being touched by donors.
- All blood packets (blood bag, tubes, etc.) are in individual sanitized packets.
