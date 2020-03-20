Ocean Springs business reinvents itself in face of COVID-19

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As many businesses are shutting down or simply finding it hard to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, one Ocean Springs business has recreated itself to the changing world.
Bay Pest Control has been fighting insects for decades, but just like many other businesses, coronavirus has hit owner Bruno Milanese hard.
“We’ve had to change our business model,” he said. “We’re doing a lot of exterior services where possible, but there is some businesses that just have completely shut down and we can’t service.”
He then had an idea to fight a different bug.
“If I could have looked up, I would have seen the light bulb go off," he said.
Milanese didn’t have to recreate the wheel. The answer was literally right in front of him: a new way to use an old chemical to kill coronavirus.
“It was an epiphany,” he said. “I said, ‘I remember seeing that on some of the product labels for products that we already use.’ And as I went back and researched it, sure enough, it was on one of the disinfectants that we use on a regular basis.”
The chemical DSV - for Disinfectant, Sterilant and Virucide - has been part of their regular pest control protocol, but now, it’s a service unto itself with a new mission. He said the cost of treatment is comparable to any pest control process.
“Once I read the entire label and read that it was for human coronavirus, we began to expand and look into the opportunities of what we could do for the community," Milanese said.
In less than two weeks, business is coming quick.
“We have done gyms, we have done offices, we’ve done some medical facilities, we’ve done some vehicles, ambulances,” Milanese said. “There’s a number of things this can be used for.”
While this new approach shows promise for his business, it also illustrates an attitude that will help everyone else.
“Figure out a way to adapt,” he said. “That’s the oldest thing in the book is when things change, you have to adapt to continue to coexist.”
