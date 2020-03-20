MSDH: Elective surgical procedures must be rescheduled

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is asking that elective medical procedures and non-essential medical visits must be postponed due to ongoing spread of COVID-19 in Mississippi.
This is in an effort to conserve protective medical equipment across the state.
The following measures should be taken:
- Physicians, hospitals and medical centers must defer elective surgical and diagnostic procedures until COVID-19 spread has diminished and the supply of protective medical equipment is restored.
- Physicians and providers should reschedule non-urgent medical appointments for a later date.
- Dentists must delay non-emergency or routine dental procedures.
- Patients should reschedule any non-essential procedures, surgeries or medical visits until the threat of COVID-19 is diminished
These measures will protect patients and healthcare professionals by minimizing potential exposure to COVID-19 and preserving valuable protective equipment.
