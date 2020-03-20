Moss Point school buses still running to deliver meals to students

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Schools in Moss Point may be closed for the coronavirus outbreak, but the buses are still running to make sure no student goes hungry.
Bus drivers are delivering breakfast and lunch meals to students at their regular bus stops.
Families are also invited to pick up meals from each school cafeteria. Breakfast pick up times are 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and lunch pickup is noon to 1 p.m.
Along with the meals, drivers deliver instructional materials to the students.
“It is so important for our students not to lose instructional times. Our parents are doing a great job of instructing our Tiger Scholars at home, but we wanted to make sure that they have materials in front of them so that they are still learning and receiving some type of educational services,” said Jaleasa Walden, the communications director for Moss Point schools.
“They come to the bus and they always tell us thankful and they’re always grateful for the opportunity to have a hot meal while they’re out of school,” said Shelia White, a math interventionist at Magnolia Middle School, who is helping to deliver meals.
Moss Point schools, at this time, will be closed until April 17.
