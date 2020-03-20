Moss Point mayor orders businesses, churches to close through April 19

“As the superintendent and leader of the City of Moss Point, I am entering this executive order followed by my decision to declare a local emergency to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious or infectious diseases; to make quarantine laws for that purpose, and to enforce the same within five miles of the corporate limits, and to establish pesthouses outside the corporate limits, and to provide for the support and government of the same. Please exercise extreme caution when in public, and avoid the public at all times possible. At its best, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) will impact our city immediately; at its worst, the communal gatherings will continue to allow the mutation of this disease in our country.”