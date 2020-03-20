Mississippi now has 80 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 21 on the Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Thirty new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday morning by state health officials in Mississippi, including 21 on the Coast.
The Department of Health reported that there are now 80 confirmed cases total in the Magnolia State.
While South Mississippi only saw three new cases reported by MSDH since Thursday, it is reporting the state’s only death from the virus in Hancock County.
As of Friday, the following cases in South Mississippi have been confirmed by MSDH:
- Hancock County - 3
- Harrison County - 8
- Jackson County - 3
- Pearl River County - 7
The results from MSDH show where the infected person lives, not where that person was tested and/or caught the virus.
Anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus should contact their physician by phone for more information on testing. Calls for pre-screening can also be made to the Singing River hotline at 228-809-5044.
MSDH also has a hotline available by calling 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.