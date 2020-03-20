Keeping pets and people healthy at Jackson County Animal Shelter

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - With students out of school and many parents working from home, the Jackson County Animal Shelter is seeing an influx of people coming to adopt pets.
Continuing to match pets with forever homes is the goal of adoption coordinator Maridee Mallette. However, while finding forever homes is their goal, people have to stay safe while going about it.
“We’ve limited our intake on animals," said Mallette. "We’re doing just emergencies, you know, we’re not taking surrenders right now because we don’t want to get overwhelmed. We’re keeping our limit of people to ten people per building.”
Families can still come in and meet all the animals but the shelter is shortening the visits. Mallette recommends visiting the animal shelter’s website to see all the animals up for adoption before you come in.
“If you’re here to actually adopt, we give you more time but if you’re just thinking about it, looking and browsing, we say, ‘Okay 25, 30 minutes but come back,’" said Mallette. "We’re trying to keep everything safe and secure so nobody gets sick.”
Staying healthy is a priority and that means only visiting the shelter if you are serious about adopting.
“We are trying to make it safe for everyone so we can stay open and we are staying open, which is awesome to me, but we have sanitizer when you come in and we have a little paper you can read on what to do," said Mallette. "Don’t just come up here if you’re just wanting to play because we need animals out.”
The Jackson County Animal Shelter is hoping these steps will allow them to remain open, caring for animals and matching families with new pets.
If you are looking to adopt a new pet, the shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m and Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.