Gulfport woman helps her senior community in time of need

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents of Saraland Manor apartments are relaxed despite being among those considered most at risk to the novel coronavirus.
The community is staying aware of the changing situation and helping each other protect their health.
They also have an angel that helps take care of them.
“Marilyn is the go-to person. She goes to get food for people, she prepares food for people, she does everything for everybody around here,” said complex resident Penny Blassingame after finishing a meal of fresh salad and fruits that fellow resident Marilyn Norris had delivered to her.
“It’s just my gift from God,” Norris said as she looked over the list of names she had collected the day before. “I just like helping people. Any way I can be a help, I always try to help.”
The apartment complex has about 125 residents, all elderly, many with underlying health issues. The residents know they need to heed the advice of health professionals.
“We’re just trying to stay sanitized, keep everyone at a distance and just mingle in small groups,” Norris said.
“We’re more vulnerable, but we’re also family,” Blassingame said. “We also take the precautions that we need. We know how to stay away from each other and we know when to come together.”
That sense of community will help these seniors ride out the times.
“Well, just being able to be a help to someone who can’t help themselves, it just makes me feel great,” Norris said.
