Coast community theaters among those shutting their doors due to coronavirus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast theater veteran David Delk is packing up scripts for what could have been the next big hit for the Walter Anderson Theater Project. “Guys and Dolls” was in rehearsals for weeks when the virus began its siege on America.
“We were going to rehearsals with a cast, and we knew that there was an issue happening, and I was very concerned for my family and friends. But when my choreographer showed up with a mask on and did the choreography for three hours with a mask on, we realized that we needed to really look down and see what’s going on here,” Delk said.
At the same time, Broadway shuttered its theaters. Delk and the Walter Anderson Theater Project board decided it was best to postpone the show. In the same theater, Triple Threat Academy was dealing with similar issues.
“'Sister Act’ seemed to be in the middle of the nation’s response to it. So, it was truly hour-by-hour. We were kind of biting our nails and white-knuckling it, seeing if we could make it through the end of the production this weekend. Luckily, we were able to make it to the end of that performance," said Triple Threat Academy owner Cliff Thompson. “Then, in the best interest of everybody involved, we had to tell our cast of 40 plus kids, ready to do Frozen, that it would not happen this weekend when they were all excited about it but that it will happen, so we postponed the show until June. We’ll cross our fingers that we’re able to do it then."
While audiences weren’t as plentiful as usual, Thompson said that his “Sister Act” cast still had a magical experience.
“It was really healing and helpful. This is a group of kids that are best friends and the thing that they like best about doing theater is doing it together. Regardless of who was out there watching them, they were still able to hold onto that idea of we get to do this together, what we love with who we love,” Thompson told WLOX.
Across town at Biloxi Little Theatre, they’ve suspended the rest of the season.
“We decided to cancel our upcoming shows," said Biloxi Little Theatre Board President Melissa Reinike. "We’re just going to hold on like everyone else, see how this goes, and hopefully resume in September with our musical, ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.’”
When asked how a troupe of actors, who are usually looked at in times of uncertainty for relief, would go on without stages on which to perform, Reinike said, “I don’t know yet. I don’t know how I’m gonna keep it together. It’s heartbreaking, it’s sobering, it’s kind of a slap in the face for how impactful this entirely new reality is for us.”
Reinike says that Biloxi Little Theatre plans to live stream and post videos of Coast theatre performers singing, monologuing and continuing their outreach during this difficult time for the Gulf Coast community.
