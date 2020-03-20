Coast community theaters among those shutting their doors due to coronavirus

“'Sister Act’ seemed to be in the middle of the nation’s response to it. So, it was truly hour-by-hour. We were kind of biting our nails and white-knuckling it, seeing if we could make it through the end of the production this weekend. Luckily, we were able to make it to the end of that performance," said Triple Threat Academy owner Cliff Thompson. “Then, in the best interest of everybody involved, we had to tell our cast of 40 plus kids, ready to do Frozen, that it would not happen this weekend when they were all excited about it but that it will happen, so we postponed the show until June. We’ll cross our fingers that we’re able to do it then."