Carnival cruise liner leaves port as part of routine waste operations

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Rumors are swirling on social media around the departure of the Carnival Valor cruise liner, but there is no validity to any of them. The ship has just gone out to sea to take care of some routine waste operations. This includes the disposal of greywater as well as trash incineration, all of which are regulated by an array of authorities and supervising bodies.
Many local leaders were concerned that the ship’s sewage would be offloaded onto the mainland. So local leaders met Thursday afternoon at the Harrison County Utility Authority building to discuss their concerns.
“We just wanted to have some reassurances that what was coming off the ship was not going to be a threat or a hazard to the community, and after hearing from Jonathan Daniels and just talking through it, I have no concerns at this time,” said Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes.
Jonathan Daniels is the Port of Gulfport’s executive director. He joined the meeting Thursday to answer some questions about the waste management process as well as calm concerns.
“I think we were able to answer some questions today and make them feel better. Tomorrow, at this time, we hope to have some additional information from the state’s medical officer and allow them the opportunity to feel good about not going forward with any type of moratorium of any of the material that is coming off the vessels at the port,” Daniels said.
None of the engine room runoff has been let off either ship at the moment as the Harrison County Utility Authority awaits word from the State Medical Officer. None of the sewage from either ship will be dealt with onshore either. The Carnival Victory will head out to sea on Saturday to complete similar waste operations. Both ships will have returned by early next week.
