Businesses, volunteers give back to community during COVID-19 pandemic

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - In D’Iberville, the Scarlet Pearl Casino, Infinity Church and the city’s police department combined to provide more than 300 meals to those in need Friday.
For two hours, church volunteers handed out barbeque chicken with side items to people as a sign that we will all get through the COVID-19 pandemic together. Infinity Church pastor Ricky August said that’s the message people need during these difficult times.
“The City of D’Iberville is amazing. They have a great mindset as far as community is concerned,” August said. “The police department once a quarter gets together the pastors in the community, so when this opportunity happened, Scarlet Pearl had some food that they wanted to donate, and the police department and the school system and us, we all got together and made this happen and it’s beautiful.”
Mississippi Power has pledged $350,000 to aid South Mississippi residents, local charities and small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will be dispersed through the company’s Project SHARE and Community Connection programs, with $200,000 going toward small businesses, $100,000 to aid customers and $50,000 to local charities.
“We have Project SHARE that we’ve had in place for a long time, and it works really well in assisting our customers, individuals, with paying their bills,” said Anthony Wilson, Mississippi Power president and CEO. “If they’re in a tight spot and they need help, this is there for them. What this will do is expand that greatly and we’re also looking at doing the same type of program through Catholic Charities to help small businesses.”
Any Mississippi Power customer with a demonstrated financial need may be eligible to apply for Project SHARE by simply calling 1-855-847-0555.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.