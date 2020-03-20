Andy Kennedy agrees to become UAB Men’s Basketball Coach

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WLOX) - A former Ole Miss head coach taking over for the Blazers. Andy Kennedy has agreed to become the seventh men’s basketball coach in program history according to Stadium basketball analyst, Jeff Goodman and AL.com .
Kennedy led the Rebels for 12 seasons from 2006 to 2018, compiling 245 wins - the most in program history - to 156 losses. During his tenure in Oxford, Kennedy led Ole Miss to a 2013 SEC Tournament title, two NCAA Tournament appearances, two SEC west division titles and won SEC Coach of the Year in 2007.
The 52-year-old takes over his alma mater for Rob Ehsan who the Blazers parted ways with last Friday.
