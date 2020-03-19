Winn-Dixie parent company to increase hiring, offer modified store hours

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of local Winn-Dixie stores, has announced immediate actions to better assist the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, including modified store and pharmacy hours to provide clean, safe shopping environments as well as employment opportunities for those in need throughout the Southeast.
As a special safety precaution, seniors and high-risk customers are invited to shop from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Customers are asked to respect this time given to the elderly and other high-risk community members to allow them the comfort of purchasing necessary products in a safe environment.
Stores will also open all pharmacy locations at 8 a.m. on weekdays to allow these same customers extra time to fill prescriptions or seek counseling with expert pharmacists. On weekends, pharmacy locations will open at the usual time of operations. All pharmacy locations will remain open and are prepared to provide influenza and pneumonia vaccines to help promote the health and well-being of customers.
Additionally, stores will close nightly at 9 p.m. to give associates the time needed to appropriately restock store shelves and ensure stores are able to conduct additional sanitation procedures.
Southeastern Grocers is hiring additional associates and offering positions to individuals throughout the Southeast who have been affected by restricted working hours as a result of the mandated store and restaurant closures. Individuals who are interested in applying can visit their local grocery stores for more information or visit this website.
Also, Southeastern Grocers will donate $250,000 to Feeding America to help its network of food banks provide much-needed support to those facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.