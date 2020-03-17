Today is the last day of winter. Spring starts at 10:49 PM.

Warmer than normal, muggy, and breezy at times on this last day of winter and first day of spring. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers today. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s, with some 80s inland. A cold front will arrive by Saturday. This will bring better chances starting especially Friday night and possibly continuing into parts of the weekend as the front stalls near the coast. Despite rain chances this weekend, there will still be many rain-free hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Behind this front, we will also feel slightly cooler and less humid air this weekend. A less rainy pattern is expected to begin next Tuesday. But, it will be warmer and more humid again.