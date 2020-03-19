South Mississippi finds ways to keep busy as they social distance from others

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of South Mississippians are searching for fun ways to stay entertained as we deal with the new normal of social distancing.
With many gyms closed due to COVID-19 concerns, some are getting creative to stay in shape.
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of South Mississippians are searching for fun ways to stay entertained as we deal with the new normal of social distancing. ,or something heavy like bricks, and you can do whatever you want with them. You can work your shoulders. You can work your lats, biceps.”
If working out isn’t your thing, there are plenty of fun alternatives as the Birchfield sisters in Gautier are proving.
“We’ve been doing a lot of hanging out," said Cassidy Birchfield. “Mostly arts and crafts, making earrings, painting. I’ve been doing digital art, video games, a whole bunch of stuff."
Cassidy and her sister are far from the only two who are crafting their way through isolation. Tammy Lee has been hard at work crafting for days and says she has plenty of supplies to keep going.
“There is a little bit of a joke amongst crafters that we tend to hoard supplies. So we have plenty of supplies for the long haul," said Lee.
While others are throwing themselves into activities, Nancy Chisesi and her mother have been reminded of the importance of family.
“Loved ones are everything and they’re your rock," said Chisesi. “You just depend on your loved ones to keep you sane and just to spend time with."
It’s a sentiment that is backed up by the bonding that the Birchfield sisters have done since the self isolations have begun.
“Well of course I don’t think I’ll ever forget this," said Laney Birchfield. “Not any time soon. I think it is kind of like memories, like remember that one time we were quarantined inside the house?”
For more ideas on how you can stay busy while self isolating, check out this page.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.