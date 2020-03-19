South Carolina man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted on five counts of attempted murder in South Carolina is now in the Jackson County jail.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said a nationwide bulletin was issued Wednesday for 33-year-old Johnathan Emilien of Greenville, South Carolina.
Around 11 p.m. Wednesday the Jackson County Emergency Services Unit was called out after the car Emilien was reportedly driving was spotted at the Interstate 10 westbound rest stop in Gautier.
Deputies found Emilien sleeping in his car and took him into custody without incident.
He will remain in the Jackson County jail while awaiting return to South Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.