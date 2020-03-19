Malcolm Jenkins Reunites with Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - The “Black and Gold” are bringing back a familiar face to their defense. Safety Malcolm Jenkins reunites with the team where it all started for his pro career, agreeing to a four-year, $32 million contract in New Orleans. The deal also includes $16.25 million guaranteed and a maximum of $35 million.
Jenkins, who was drafted by the Saints in the first round back in 2009, spent his first five seasons in the league in the Big Easy and is on his way back from Philadelphia who declined his option on Tuesday. Jenkins spent the last six seasons with the Eagles.
In 2019, the 32-year-old played all 16 games with the Eagles, making 63 solo tackles, eight pass breakups, and forced four fumbles.
