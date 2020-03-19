Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities say the warden of the largest maximum security prison in the U.S. has been reinstated after being placed on leave during a payroll investigation. The Advocate reports the Louisiana Department of Corrections launched an investigation into Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola last week after Warden Darrel Vannoy self-reported an incident. Officials say Vannoy has been cleared of criminal wrongdoings and an internal investigation into the matter will continue. The Department says the investigation pertains to certain staff and department payroll rules. Authorities have not said why Vannoy was the only employee that was placed on leave.