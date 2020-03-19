Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIRACLE SITES
Hispanic Catholics asked to skip healing sites amid outbreak
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — El Santuario de Chimayó is one of many historic Hispanic Catholic healing sites limiting access — or outright closing — to pilgrims as the novel coronavirus spreads. From Colorado to France, Catholic officials are discouraging big gatherings and halting traditional excursions to sites devotees visit to seek miracles or healing. Public Masses have been canceled and Holy Week events likely won't occur. Catholic Studies scholar Andrew Chesnut says the restrictions are unprecedented and forcing believers to take their petitions and prayers online. Visitors to various sites said they had planned to pray for those inflicted by COVID-19 and ask for protection from the virus.
POLICE SHOOTING-REPLICA GUN
Chandler police fatally shoot man armed with replica gun
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say a man who was shot by officers while he was armed with a replica gun has died. They say 41-year-old Rosario Angel Alvarado died Monday from his injuries in the shooting. Police say officers responded to a domestic violence call that a man with a knife was threatening to kill his girlfriend at a Chandler residence last Friday night. Police say Alvarado walked out of the house from the carport holding what appeared to be a gun and officers asked him to drop it numerous times. They say Alvarado pointed his weapon at police and three officers shot him. Police investigators later discovered the weapon Alvarado had was a replica gun.
CHILD FLU DEATH-PIMA COUNTY
1st child death this year from flu reported in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County health officials say the county has recorded its first death this year of a child from complications related to the flu virus. The county Health Department said the child's death is not related to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. According to the department, the elementary school-age child got ill and died in late February and that an investigation has determined that the death was cause by a flu infection. Dr. Bob England, the county health director, said the current public health focus is on the coronavirus outbreak, but that the child's death from the flu is a somber reminder that other respiratory illnesses also cause sad outcomes.
COPPER SMELTER-EPA FINE
Copper company fined $33K over Arizona smelter air pollution
HAYDEN, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities say a copper-producing company has been fined $33,000 for failing to comply with a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency settlement over dust pollution at an Arizona smelter. EPA officials announced Wednesday that ASARCO was penalized for non-compliance with a 2015 settlement for violations of the federal Clean Air Act. The dust plan is designed to address the release of lead, coarse dust and other hazardous air pollutants at ASARCO’s copper smelter in Hayden. EPA officials say controlling fugitive dust is critical to minimizing hazardous air pollutants in the communities of Hayden and Winkelman. They say wind-blown dust from the smelter has been found to contain lead and other hazardous pollutants.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SPANISH-SPEAKERS-
Getting coronavirus updates in Spanish is a mixed bag in US
PHOENIX (AP) — As government officials across the country warn about the dangers of the coronavirus, they’re doing so predominantly in English. They’re potentially not reaching the millions of Spanish speakers in the U.S. who aren’t proficient in English to make sure they know how to stay healthy during a global pandemic. In Arizona, the health department website doesn't have Spanish-language updates. But in Washington state, where most coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have occurred, officials have led the way in Spanish messaging and reaching people in many other languages. Advocacy groups and Spanish-language media are filling in the gaps as cities and states say they're working to translate guidance.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona prisons take more steps to guard against COVID-19
PHOENIX (AP) — Inmates in Arizona’s prisons are being offered free soap and are no longer routinely being moved between prison complexes in the latest efforts to guard against the risks of the coronavirus. The Department of Corrections also announced a requirement that all employees entering prisons undergo a check for infectious disease symptoms. Normally, inmates have to buy soap, but it's being offered free. Lawyers representing inmates have criticized the state for not having an adequate plan to guard against COVID-19. There are now 30 coronavirus cases reported in Arizona. No cases have been reported in state prisons.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Arizona Legislature rushing help for schools, workers
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature worked Wednesday to enact a basic state budget along with needed help for closed schools and workers who lose their jobs because of the coronavirus. But Republican lawmakers who control the majority said they weren't interested in a relief package pushed by minority Democrats. Their requests include paid sick leave for workers, added help for food banks and relief for tenants facing evictions or utility shutoffs. Schools would have flexibility to teach online and be freed of minimum school day and testing rules. Unemployment benefits would be easier to get and last a year.
HOSPITAL ASSESSMENT
Arizona lawmakers OK new hospital fee to get Medicaid cash
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature has overwhelmingly approved a big new assessment on hospitals as a way to get more money from the federal Medicaid program. The proposal approved by the Senate Wednesday and previously passed by the House would assess hospitals about $350 million a year for services they provide to outpatients. In return, hospitals, physicians and other providers would receive higher payments for caring for patients with Medicaid. The higher payments are expected to eliminate an estimated $1 billion in unreimbursed costs. The measure now goes to Gov,. Doug Ducey for consideration.