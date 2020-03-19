Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints opened free agency by bringing back a former defensive leader that they've long regretted letting go. A person familiar with the situation says veteran free agent safety Malcolm Jenkins agreed to a four-year, $32 million contract with the Saints. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement has not been announced. The 32-year-old Jenkins returns to the team that made him a first-round draft choice out of Ohio State in 2009. He has played 11 NFL seasons _ his first five with the Saints and past six with the Philadelphia Eagles.