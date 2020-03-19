Gulf Coast company provides fresh produce in place of regular Biloxi farmers markets

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The COVID-19 pandemic is creating concern over the availability of food. Shuttered restaurants and empty grocery store shelves mean some people will rely on things like farmers markets.
Biloxi has temporarily closed the regular market and asked a private company to supply fresh produce. Shoppers looking for fresh produce arrived at the site of Biloxi’s regular farmers market. Biloxi announced the market would be closed until further notice to cut down on the danger of social gathering.
Knowing there was a demand, Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gillich asked Gulf Coast Produce to set up and supply fruits and vegetables.
The company supplies products to restaurants, many of which are closing, and grocery stores where the supply chain is being impacted. This seemed like a win-win for consumers and Gulf Coast Produce.
“Restaurants are slowing down or closing, farmers market is not going to be able to sell. We have an abundance of product and we’re doing what we can for local restaurants. This way we’re able to push our product and help the community,” said company spokesman Joe Murray.
With uncertainty being rampant during these difficult times, people are anxious to make sure all their bases are covered.
“We’re a little bit worried about it, and we just wanted to stock up and get what we needed,” said shopper Daniel Pitts.
With social distancing being the new normal and concern over large social gatherings, Biloxi thought it would be a good idea to limit exposure and interaction. These shoppers seemed confident that the idea to have only one vendor at the market was a wise move and seemed comfortable with the setup.
“It is an open-air environment, and for the most part we’re not all concentrated in close proximity,” said shopper Darney Derouen.
Gulf Coast Produce got the message out through social media and word of mouth. Traffic was steady.
“We set up at 8 o’clock this morning and within a couple hours, we probably saw 100 to 125 customers. It’s steady-going, and we’re going to help out as much as we can,” Murray said.
Gulf Coast Produce said they are willing to continue doing this as long as it’s needed.
