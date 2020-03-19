Gov. Tate Reeves gives update on plans for Mississippi schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to give an update on plans for schools in Mississippi.
He is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday via a Facebook Live.
As cases of coronavirus continue to grow, thousands of students are at home across the state. More closures were announced Wednesday and some colleges have already made plans to cancel graduation commencement ceremonies.
School districts across the Coast have been working diligently to provide online learning resources for students.
For more information on the specific resources your child’s school is offering, make sure to keep an eye on the schools and/or district’s social media pages and websites.
