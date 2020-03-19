Contagion of fear, uncertainty infect financial markets

(AP) - The rapidly deteriorating health of the financial markets is being driven by a contagion of fear and uncertainty about a global pandemic that’s infecting the economy in ways that seemed unfathomable just a month ago.
Shares in Asia have slid further, with Japan’s benchmark failing to hold onto early gains after the latest selloff on Wall Street. South Korea’s Kospi sank 7% on Thursday as automakers considered closing factories to help slow the spread of the coronavirus that has infected more than 200,000 people worldwide.
Fears of a prolonged recession have been taking hold, leading investors to shift to cash in hopes of better days to come.
The Dow industrials lost more than 1,300 points, or 6.3%, on Wednesday. Even prices for investments seen as very safe, like longer-term U.S. Treasurys, have been falling as investors rush to raise cash.
After peaking at a record high shortly after the President Day’s holiday weekend, the benchmark S&P 500 index has now dropped 30% in a head-spinning four weeks that has seen vital parts of the economy shut down and governments and central banks take action in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Most experts now believe a recession is inevitable, with its severity the only question left.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.