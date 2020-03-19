50 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Mississippi, including 18 on the Coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide Thursday by Mississippi State Department of Health. Seven of the new cases are in South Mississippi.
To date, there are 50 confirmed cases reported by MSDH in the Magnolia State. That includes 18 total cases on the Coast.
As of Thursday, MSDH reports the following total cases in South Mississippi:
- Hancock County - 2
- Harrison County - 7
- Jackson County - 2
- Pearl River County - 7
The results from MSDH show where the infected person lives, not where that person was tested and/or caught the virus.
As of Thursday, 602 people in Mississippi have been tested. So far, there have been no deaths in the state.
Anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus should contact their physician by phone for more information on testing. Calls for pre-screening can also be made to the Singing River hotline at 228-809-5044.
MSDH also has a hotline available by calling 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.