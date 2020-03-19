Campers leave Davis Bayou before closing due to COVID-19 concerns

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday was moving out day at Davis Bayou Campground. The site is just one of the amenities that are shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.
Richard Fayen said he was locked into staying on the Coast for a while until the order came that the campground was closing at noon Thursday.
“We had been scheduled to stay here for another week, In fact, we had to extend our stay because the other campground we were going to was also closed the day before this one was, so we extended our stay here until it was announced it would close,” Fayen said.
So before closing time, campers took one more stroll around the site to enjoy a few more moments on the Coast.
“The natural trail was great; we saw an alligator,” said Daniel Wilder. “We took one more loop through the area this morning to say hello and goodbye to this slice of Mississippi.”
It was a good idea, he said, considering the next steps are dealing with choices A & B.
“A: that it stinks, and B: that it’s part of it, but you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do. I don’t want the United States to turn into another Italy,” Wilder added.
Other campers we talked with say yes they have to leave and it’s frustrating; however, they also say many times when you’re camping like this, you just go with the flow.
“I’m around, I roll with the punches, no big deal,” said Laurie Roby.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.