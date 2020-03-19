Biloxi crossfit gym offers virtual classes during coronavirus outbreak

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There are no excuses for not working out at Bandit Crossfit, even during a global coronavirus pandemic. Even those who are deciding to isolate at home can still participate in classes virtually.
“Crossfit is considered like a micro-gym, and we have a much different concept of fitness. It’s more than just access to a workout or access to equipment. It’s coaching, so our clients are still getting the same service," said Bandit Crossfit owner Janice Ferguson.
Ferguson said she’s fully prepared to close the facility soon to protect everyone’s health, but with these virtual workout classes, her clients won’t have to stop their fitness regimens. That’s key. She said staying fit is especially important now - if not more than ever.
“People who are healthier can help to fight off the consequence of contracting the coronavirus," she said.
“Being able to have this avenue to continue to workout is really going to help keep me in the shape that I need to be in in order to protect myself and everybody else," said Susan Carbajal, one of those who participated in Thursday’s class virtually.
Susan Carbajal appreciates having the alternative while self-isolating after a trip to Costa Rica.
Christi Bartels’ family is self-isolating because her 2-year-old daughter has osteogenesis imperfecta. She enjoys staying connected.
“It’s great to be able to work out at home and still see my people who are, they’re my best friends," Bartels said.
Jana Rocker is a dialysis patient, so self-quarantining is a must.
“I’m in one of the high-risk categories, so I’m trying to keep above the level of as healthy as I possibly can," Rocker said.
Ferguson said though in-person classes are always best, this is the next best thing during what she calls strange times.
“We’re just trying to do the best we can do to stay afloat and be there for the clients when this all blows over because we choose to believe that it’s going to be over with," she said.
She said depending on how the classes go, it may be something she’ll begin to offer more often in the future.
Her gym has also partnered with Portside Fitness to offer the Facebook group, Stay Well MS Gulf Coast. The group provides health and wellness, and fitness resources. The group is free and open for anyone to join.
Ferguson also uses Facebook with her clients to post the workout for the day, which works hand in hand with virtual classes.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.